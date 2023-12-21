Dubai: Hundreds of volunteers turned up at the Hatta Bee Reserve to participate in the tree plantation drive launched by Pakistan Association in Dubai (PAD) in collaboration with Emirates Environmental Group (EEG).

Volunteers who travelled to Hatta on their weekend planted a total of 1,005 saplings of various plants suitable for the UAE environment. The event was organised as part of the Pakistan Association’s campaign ‘For Our Emirates We Plant’ campaign. The initiative, which was joined by more than 300 individuals from PAD, was an effort to make a positive impact on the ecological well-being of the country.

Special guests in attendance included: Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qassimi, Member of the Executive Council of the Government of Ras Al-Khaimah and Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah; Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan and Dr Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi, EEG’s Honorary Member and Former Minister of Environment and Water.

Dr Faisal Ikram, President Pakistan Association Dubai, and a young volunteer planting a tree sapling in Hatta. Image Credit: Supplied

Sheikh Salem said: “This event stands as a testament to the impactful initiatives that communities can undertake in support of a greener and more sustainable future. I believe, through collaboration and community partnership, we can pave the way for positive change and set an example for others to follow.”

Consul General of Pakistan Hussain Muhammad appreciated the UAE’s resolve to unite for climate change action. “PAD is doing tremendous work with their tree plantation drive in the UAE and Pakistan. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to EEG for their dedicated commitment to environmental sustainability. Such pioneering activities reflect the shared responsibility we all bear in building a greener planet.”

Remarkable initiative

Habiba Al Marashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of Emirates Environmental Group, stated: “Through the visionary efforts of the Pakistan Association of Dubai, we celebrate the remarkable initiative of planting 1005 trees, a testament to their commitment to environmental sustainability. The partnership between Emirates Environmental Group and Pakistan Association of Dubai exemplifies the power of collaboration in creating a greener future. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the association, recognising their pivotal role in fostering a more sustainable and eco-friendly community. Together, we can continue to plant the seeds of positive change for generations to come.”

Volunteers from Pakistan Association in Dubai stand for a photograph during the tree plantation drive in Hatta Image Credit: Supplied

A group of 50 bikers from the Pakistani Riders Group (PRG) also rallied to the venue to support the cause.

Wonderful event

Dr Tariq Saeed Khan, PAD Board Member, said: “We are thankful to the community and all partners for helping us organise such a wondful event. In line with the UAE’s Year of Sustainability, PAD mobilised families to leave a green legacy behind by planting trees. PAD recognises the significance of collective action for environmental sustainability and appreciates the active involvement of community members and other stakeholders in this worthwhile initiative.”