Dubai: Dubai schools can only hold graduation ceremonies online this year, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said on Wednesday.
In an update on its website, KHDA said: “No events or gatherings are allowed on school premises or at external venues. We encourage schools to work together with students to use technology in fun and creative ways that enable students to have a meaningful, memorable and safe graduation experience.”
There will be an update on the guidance if there are any changes to this regulation, KHDA added.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has seen the introduction of precautionary measures to guard against the spread of the virus, including maintaining of physical distancing and avoidance of large gatherings.
Dubai school students will graduate in July, when schools close for the summer break. Last year also, graduation ceremonies were not held on-campus, although few schools saw students in family cars drive through near their schools to mark the occasion from a distance.