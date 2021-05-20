1 of 10
The 12th edition of the Sharjah Reading Festival was officially opened on Wednesday by His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
With more time on their hands, children distance learning from home are reading more books, said visitors to Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) that opened on Wednesday at Expo Centre Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
The opening of the Sharjah Reading Festival in Sharjah is yet another development that demonstrates the UAE’s relentless efforts to return to normalcy following the pandemic.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Besides the increasing coverage of people who have been vaccinated, stringent precautionary protocols have also been put in place to ensure public health and safety. The authorities are doing all they can towards this end.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
For the first time in its 12-year history, SCRF has expanded the scope of its cultural activities beyond the main venue of Expo Centre Sharjah. A select choice of programming is now offered in Dubai, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah, in addition to the cities of Kalba and Dibba Al Hisn on the eastern coast of Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
From meetings with the authors to stimulating discussions and debates touching upon several genres of literature, the 2021 edition of SCRF will address a variety of themes.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Eleven Arab artists and authors, known for their outstanding contribution to children’s arts and literature, will headline the 12th edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) taking place at Sharjah Expo Centre from May 19 — 29.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
The 11-day educational event, organised by Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), will carry the theme ‘For Your Imagination'.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
There will be a total of 537 interactive sessions, including workshops and plays — some of which will be held on the ground, while others will be organised via virtual platforms.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Children interact at a workshop at the 12th Sharjah Reading Festival.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News