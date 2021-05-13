1 of 15
People at Khorfakkan Amphitheatre as they celebrate Eid Al Fitr holidays.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Families visit the 'Love Lake' in Al Qudra, Dubai.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
People enjoy the stunning Dubai Mall Eid attractions.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
A barbecue session in progress at the Shees Park in Khorfakkan.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Families visit the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Residents buying fresh fruits on the way as they head towads Northern Emirates.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Residents go for a boat ride at Khorfakkan beach.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
People hang around the beautiful Eid attractions placed beside Burj Khalifa, Dubai.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
People spend quality time inside the beautiful Shees Park in Khorfakkan.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Kids pose for a photograph in front of Khorfakkan waterfall.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Visitors at the stunning Shees Park in Khorfakkan.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
It's selfie time for this mum and daughter at the 'Love Lake' in Al Qudra, Dubai.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
People pose for photographs in front of an Eid attraction inside Dubai Mall.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Visitors at the 'Love Lake' in Al Qudra, Dubai.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
Residents stop for a selfie at a beautiful mountainous terrain en route to Northern Emirates.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News