Just outside of Ras Al Khaimah, close to the sea, you reach the abandoned village of Al Jazirat Al Hamra.
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
Part of it, which has been restored, hosted an art event which is well worth seeing.
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
However, the real flair begins once you step beyond the red and white tape marking the exhibition area.
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
Wandering around the village’s little paths and alleys you see traces of what once was a maritime and pearl trading village on a tidal island.
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
Mature trees shading yards of little coral stone houses, wooden beams holding up what is left of woven palm leaf roofs, pieces of furniture, some intact ornamental glass and wooden doors give you a glimpse of what once was.
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
Surprising that, despite the fact that the village, abandoned around 1968 and believed to be haunted, there are still traces of life.
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
It is said that the town is inhabited by a number of laborers and a man who refused to leave along with everyone else.
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
Through the light ocean breeze, you hear a rooster and if you look closely, you can see a mattress, a pillow, a dripping water pipe and containers of some sort, even a fenced in plot which implies that there is still life in this town.
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
But see for yourself, a place of rich history without the masses of tourists. Take a quiet walk and soak up the spirit.
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
Al Jazirat Al Hamra, known as the Red Island, is a coastal town located 18km southwest of Ras Al Khaimah. It is one of the oldest historical sites in the UAE. It is also recognised as the ‘ghost town' because of abandoned old houses and deserted narrow streets.
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
Almost Forgotten
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
Structures
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
Impressions
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
Mindset
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
Mindset
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
Peace
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
Respect Earth
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
Peaceful co-existence
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
Rebuilding what was lost
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
Structures
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
Structures
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader