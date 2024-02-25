Dubai: Customs declarations rose 44 per cent to 1.13 million at Inland Customs Centres in Dubai last year.
This was announced during ongoing inspections by Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs, and CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation. He emphasised the need to facilitate trade during a visit to the customs centres at Ducamz and the Dry Port.
Musabih said Dubai Customs centres are keeping pace with the “strong recovery” in non-oil foreign trade, tourism, and travel witnessed by the emirate. He stressed the necessity of exerting more efforts and continuously developing capabilities to meet the evolving needs of both traders and travellers.
In 2023, the total number of inspections for goods and travellers amounted to 198,478. The cleared goods’ total weight last year was 6 million tonnes - a 20 per cent increase on 2022.
The Inland Customs Centres also processed 238,149 Vehicle Customs Cards (VCC), and the number of licensed companies operating in Ducamz reached 396. The cleared shipments of cars at Ducamz Customs Centre reached a value of Dh20 billion. Ducamz facilitates importing and re-exporting cars in line with customs procedures related to free zones.