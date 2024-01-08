Sharjah: The Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority (SPCFZA) thwarted an attempt to smuggle two infiltrators into the country through a customs terminal. during an inspection of two vehicles using high-tech X-ray scanners.
During an inspection of two vehicles using high-tech X-ray scanners, officers found and arrested two infiltrators concealed in iron boxes installed under the rear trunks of the vehicles.
No documents
The infiltrators were not carrying any documentation. Along with the drivers of the vehicles, they were transferred for legal proceedings.
Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi, Director of Terminals and Border Points Affairs at SPCFZA, said infiltrations are a serious concern for Sharjah Customs as its negatively impacts security. The UAE’s considerable economic and developmental progress make the country a target for some people and that requires constant monitoring.
State-of-the-art equipment
Al Raisi said that the Sharjah Customs employs a sophisticated customs system capable of thwarting all types of smuggling attempts across the customs ports, and criminal networks attempting to compromise the security of the nation.
He commended the Customs officers for their vigilance in responding to smuggling attempts.