Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s birth anniversary is a good time to take a look at his films, each a lesson in effortless acting. Khan has acted in over a 100 films and it’s hard to pick the best, but we tried:
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
The Namesake (2006): Director Mira ‘The Namesake’ explored the lives of first- Indian immigrants in the United States — Ashok and Ashima Ganguli (Khan and Tabu). It’s a film that would resonate with all expatriates and immigrants as the acting powerhouses portray rifts that culture and age can wedge into a family making sense of a different country.
Image Credit: IMDb
The Lunchbox (2013): Irrfan Khan plays Saajan Fernandez, an unassuming widower and accountant on the brink of retirement. However, life takes a different turn when Ila (Nimrat Kaur) inadvertently sends him home-cooked food in a tiffin box. Watch as love blossoms naturally in a way that only Irrfan could portray.
Image Credit: IMDb
Piku (2015): Directed by Shoojit Sircar, this rates as one of Khan’s finest films. He plays the owner of a car rental who takes a father-daughter duo — Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone — on a road trip to Kolkata. Journey with Khan as he experiences frustration, humour, anger as all three actors put their best foot forward.
Image Credit: IMDb
Hindi Medium (2017) and Angrezi Medium (2020: Watch Khan give a lecture — of course, without one being aware of it — on the education system in India and the pressure of admitting one’s child into an English medium school. In true Khan style, you end up laughing at yourself, without knowing it, of course.
Image Credit: IMDb
Slumdog Millionaire (2008): Khan’s role was not the biggest in this film, but enough to catapult him to the global stage. He plays a bully of a police inspector, quizzing Jamal (Dev Patel). The film went on to win eight Academy Awards.
Image Credit: IMDb
Life of Pi (2012). In this Ang Lee directorial, Khan is heard more than he is seen as he plays the narrator and the adult version of the protagonist, Pi Patel. The film was one of the highest grossing that year, nabbing four Oscar Awards.
Image Credit: IMDb