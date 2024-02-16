Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security has officially commenced its innovative project to facilitate the electronic uploading of health insurance policies.
The initiative, aimed at customers seeking to renew their residence permits, goes into effect today (Friday, February 16, 2024), enhancing the ease and efficiency of the application process.
Electronic uploading
The project allows for health insurance policies, issued by accredited health insurance companies within the UAE, to be directly uploaded electronically through a secure linkage with these companies.
This eliminates the need for residents to manually submit their insurance policies when applying for the renewal of their residence permits for themselves and their family members.
Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Authority, highlighted that this project aligns with the Authority's commitment to eliminating bureaucratic hurdles in its service delivery.
Improving efficiency
Al Khaili added that the move is in direct response to the directives of the UAE's leadership and is part of the efforts to achieve the objectives of the Emirates Programme for Excellence in Government Services.
Al Khaili emphasised that the initiative seeks to ensure a decent life and enhance health well-being for all residents in the UAE, safeguarding their health rights.
The official further explained that the new project is set to significantly reduce the service provision time by removing the current requirement to submit a physical copy of the insurance policy for service application acceptance.