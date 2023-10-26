The insurer of choice

For 48 years, Sukoon is the UAE’s go-to insurance company, with three generations of customers relying on it to protect what matters most to them.

Offering comprehensive insurance solutions for health, life, motor, travel, and home among others, Sukoon is a one-stop shop for individuals and businesses seeking comprehensive, reliable protection.

Sukoon’s trusted insurance products are equally complemented by its award-winning services and standards. With more than 650 insurance professionals, in-house customer service, and insurance administration set-ups and omni-channel touchpoints (including branches, digital platforms and partner distribution network), Sukoon has everything in place to be there for you 24/7.

Unrivalled customer service remains the company’s single-minded focus. By forging lasting relationships with its clients, Sukoon delivers on its promise to provide ultimate peace of mind by making its clients feel safe, satisfied and cared for year-round.

Digital presence

Sukoon’s customer-first digital strategy has yielded tremendous benefits for its customers over the years. With digital access to Sukoon’s products and buying journeys for customers and partners, the ability to manage insurance coverage online (including claims submission), locating medical facilities, and more, Sukoon ensures that its doors remain open to its customers 24/7.

A key aspect of the company’s digital strategy is to provide uninterrupted services to customers, which was achieved with the complex delivery of more than 200 programmes in 2022 alone, further augmenting the company’s award-winning digital prowess.

Sukoon has also partnered with TruDoc – the leading telehealth provider in the Middle East – to provide its customers access to a state-of-the-art mobile application and digital platform that allows health insurance customers to consult doctors online or via phone in the comfort of their homes. This value-added service also provides free delivery of medications to a customer’s doorstep, co-pay waiver for referrals to medical specialists, and a lot more.

Proven expertise

For 48 years, Sukoon has provided world-class coverage to its clients, continuously reinforcing itself as a reference in the region and leading the insurance industry from the front. Its efforts have not gone unnoticed.

Since its inception, the company has received various local, regional, and international awards and accolades. In 2022 alone, it received 20 awards from 12 different platforms, including the ‘Insurer of the Year’ award at the MENA IR Awards, ‘Insurance Customer Satisfaction & Happiness’ award at the 12th Global Banking & Finance Awards, and the ‘Digital Initiative of the Year’ and ‘Educational and Training Initiative of the Year’ awards at InsureTek Golden Shield Excellence Awards.

2023 has been equally strong. This year, to date, Sukoon has amassed 24 awards. The ‘UAE Insurer’ award at the MENA IR Awards, the ‘Leading Insurance Solutions Company’ award at the Global Excellence Awards, and the ‘3G Service Excellence’ and ‘3G Best Social Impact’ awards at the Global Good Governance (3G) Awards are just a few of these achievements.

Getting started