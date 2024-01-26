As a doctor, my vision has always been to serve people and offer an exceptional service in the healthcare industry. During my medical practice in the UAE in the early 1990s, I witnessed the difficulties faced by people in the low-income segment in accessing healthcare; so I started a healthcare initiative to help blue collar workers. By engaging with the UAE government, insurance companies, and leveraging my global network of healthcare providers, we embarked on a mission to make quality healthcare accessible to blue collar workers in the UAE. It underscores the core belief that healthcare is a fundamental right and not a privilege, paving the way for the implementation of the mandatory medical insurance in the UAE. This development culminated in establishing FMC Network UAE, a medical insurance third-party administrator for medical claims management and administration. FMC is an independent company that works with multiple health insurance companies to facilitate their claims adjudication, processing, and settlement. We started with 65 medical service providers, and today, we have over 4,000 medical providers empanelled in our network.