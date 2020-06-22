Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Municipality have now signed a Service Level Agreement providing for enhanced cooperation in the geospatial infrastructure of Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Imagine a Digital Twin for Dubai, a digital replica of Dubai in the form of 2D and 3D maps of all assets, landmarks and facilities ranging from master plans to interior details of buildings? Imagine it covering other landmarks such as roads, trees, bridges, green spaces and utility lines as well as details of residential units.

Well, this is the aim of the Geographic Information Systems Centre at Dubai Municipality, the single official source for basic and detailed geographic data and information, including urban planning, building legislation, addressing, road network, services, the 3D digital model and aerial photos, in keeping with Law (6) for the year 2001,

The digital version provides information necessary for planning and managing the city and supports the effective delivery of smart services, especially when enhanced with the Internet of Things and linked with real-time information.

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Municipality have now signed a Service Level Agreement providing for enhanced cooperation in the geospatial infrastructure of Dubai. The step is part of efforts to speed up cooperation between government departments to realise Dubai Plan 2021, which envisions an integrated development model that spans all aspects, especially infrastructure, roads and public transport fields.

Mohammed Ali Al Awadhi, Director of Information Technology at Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, RTA and Mariam Obaid Al Muhairi, Director of GIS Centre, signed the pact.

The agreement calls for exchanging experiences, information and resources to develop a comprehensive, unified and updated base map for Dubai. Such a map will serve as an effective tool for planning, designing and managing development projects.

Al Awadhi said, “We are excited to sign this agreement, which consolidates our efforts in a variety of fields including the provision of geospatial infrastructure services capable of bringing happiness to Dubai’s citizens, residents, tourists and visitors. The agreement paves the way for an integrated corporate effort to step-up cooperation without overlapping of the respective roles and responsibilities. It will translate into better services, and bigger roles in serving the public interest.”

“Geospatial data and maps are crucial for decision making and achieving business related to urban planning, infrastructure, roads, transportation, quality of life, security, and health. Overall, it contributes to offering smart services, enhancing economic growth, envisioning the future, besides boosting the international competitiveness and leadership,” said Mariam Al Muhairi.