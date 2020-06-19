1 of 11
Shoppers at Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
2 of 11
Signs demarcating a safe distance are placed on a walkway near Skycourts in Dubai.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
3 of 11
Customers queue at Ajman Souq Al Mubarak Hypermarket.
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News
4 of 11
Officials attend to customers at an Amer branch, at Al Twar Centre, in Dubai.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/ Gulf News
5 of 11
The ride home on the Dubai Metro.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
6 of 11
Posters inside an elevator outline new health regulations.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
7 of 11
People take pictures during the fountain show at Dubai Mall.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
8 of 11
A worker checks a visitor’s body temperature at the entrance of Souq Al Mubarak Hypermarket in Ajman.
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News
9 of 11
Customers at a pharmacy at Dubai Mall.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
10 of 11
A man waiting to be served at the Dubai Mall.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
11 of 11
Lunch time at the Pak Darbar restaurant in Garhoud.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News