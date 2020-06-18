1 of 10
Children bathe in the beach. The easing of movement restrictions in Dubai for the elderly and children below 12 years has been widely welcomed by the community.
Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman
2 of 10
Women wearing face masks buy grocery items with their toddler from a shop after easing of movement restrictions.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche
3 of 10
A mom and her daughter wear protective masks while browsing in a hyper market in a shopping mall.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche
4 of 10
A Group of Elderly Men Sit Chatting at Mamzar beach. Dubai announced the easing of movement restrictions for senior residents aged above 60 and children under 12 years with effect from today.
Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman
5 of 10
A mom buys sweets for her daughter from a vendor in the mall. Easing of coronavirus restrictions for children under 12 is like a breath of fresh air.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani
6 of 10
A young girl and her dad wearing protective face masks walk past by a shop.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani
7 of 10
A family wearing a face mask walks past a retail outlet In a shopping mall in Dubai. Dubai is gradually reopening its economic activities in the emirate.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani
8 of 10
Beachgoers sunbathe in Mamzar Beach. Stringent precautionary measures will continue to be enforced in public areas and facilities across Dubai based on guidelines issued by local and federal authorities.
Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman
9 of 10
A family with a toddler wearing protective masks walk past a ‘Half price’ sign displayed in the window of a store at a shopping mall in Dubai.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani
10 of 10
A man pushes a shopping cart while shopping with his family at a mall in Dubai. As recoveries overtake infections for days running, health professionals say that the first phase of COVID-19 will soon be over.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani