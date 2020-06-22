1 of 8
The original Dodge Power Wagon had the reputation of being a tough desert workhorse in the Middle East, especially during the oil boom in the Fifties and the Sixties. The 2020 Ram 2500 Power Wagon, which pays homage to its illustrious forebear, has been launched in the Middle East now.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 8
Powered by a 6.4-litre Hemi V8 mated to an eight-speed automatic, the Ram Power Wagon puts out 410 horsepower @ 5,600 rpm and 582Nm of torque @ 4,000 rpm, enough to handle the most demanding of off-roading or towing requirements.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 8
The Power Wagon features a manual shift-on-the-fly transfer case which enables the driver to instantly shift between 2WD, 4-High and 4-Low while on the move, helping off-roaders tackle any terrain with ease.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 8
It also comes equipped with electronic range select, the Ram Articulink suspension with factory lift and Bilstein performance-tuned shock absorbers, locking front and rear differentials and a disconnecting sway bar. A 360 camera, which includes forward-view camera gridlines, help navigate obstacles on rugged trails and the fully integrated front-mounted WARN Zeon winch has the capacity to pull up to 5,443kg.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 8
The Power Wagon’s 17-inch aluminum wheels and all-terrain tyres, along with ground clearance of 366mm and short front and rear overhangs add to its impressive off-road capabilities. The pick-up truck has an approach angle of 29.4°, a departure angle of 26.0°, and a maximum breakover angle of 23.1°.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 8
In Crew Cab configuration, the 2500 Power Wagon gets a 6 feet, 4 inches' cargo bed with Spray-In Bedliner, LED Bed Lighting and Deployable Bed Step, Dampened Tailgate with Remote Release, Tri-Fold Bed Tonneau Cover and the brand’s RamBox Cargo Management System available as an option.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 8
Inside, the Power Wagon Launch Edition comes with a range of features as standard, including Ram’s Uconnect 4C NAV on a 12-inch fully configurable touchscreen that can display one application, such as the navigation map, across the whole screen, or can be divided in half, operating two different applications at the same time.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 8
The Power Wagon also comes standard with a plush leather interior, a single-pane sunroof, and an Alpine audio system with the option to upgrade to a 750-watt Harman Kardon Audio System with 16 speakers and an 8-inch subwoofer.
Image Credit: Supplied