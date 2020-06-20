1 of 8
Jet skiers race in front of the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, June 19, 2020.
Image Credit: AP Photo/Jon Gambrell
Kayakers race in front of the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, off the coast of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, June 19, 2020. Dubai has begun allowing organized sports competitions to take place after locking down over the coronavirus pandemic and the COVID-19 illness it causes. Competitions held Friday at the Dubai Offshore Sailing Club were among the first events to be held. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
Image Credit: AP
A woman wearing a face mask due to the coronavirus pandemic watches kayak racers take off from the coast of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, June 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
Image Credit: AP
A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus watches the sail on her boat after making a turn during a race off the coast of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, June 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
Image Credit: AP
An official wearing a face mask due to the coronavirus pandemic watches kayakers race off the coast of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, June 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
Image Credit: AP
Kayakers wearing face masks due to the coronavirus pandemic race off the coast of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, June 19, 2020. Competitions held Friday at the Dubai Offshore Sailing Club were among the first events to be held. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
Image Credit: AP
A sailboat taking part in a race catches the wind with Burj Al-Arab hotel behind it off shore of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, June 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
Image Credit: AP
Sailboats taking part in a race catch the wind with the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, seen in the distance in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, June 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
Image Credit: AP