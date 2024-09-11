Dubai: Digital Dubai on Wednesday launched the ‘Parental Control Guidebook’ under the slogan ‘Be with them in the digital space... and they will stay safe’.

The 22-pager, available on https://www.digitaldubai.ae/knowledge-hub/publications/parental-control-guide, mainly introduces parents to the most popular apps used by children and explains how to set safe controls on privacy, content and access.

It also explains possible signs their child may be experiencing cyberbullying. Additional topics cover legal and social norms related to browsing the internet.

The guide will be updated as technology and trends online continue to shift, the authority stated.

Combat cyberbullying • Watch for changes in mood, withdrawal, or secrecy about online activity

• Talk to your child and let them know you’re there to help

• Save screenshots or messages as proof of cyberbullying

• Report the cyberbullying to the platform and block the bully

• If the sitution is serious, seek help from the school or a professional

Source: ‘Parental Control Guidebook’/Digital Dubai

Tariq Al Janahi, CEO of Corporate Enablement Sector, Digital Dubai, said: “We are committed to our community, as it is both a priority and a strategic goal we continuously strive towards. The [Guidebook] is one of the tools designed to help families improve the quality of their digital lives and address any challenges children may face while browsing the internet.”

He added: “We believe that safety starts at home, under the guidance of the family, and that protecting children requires equipping them with the knowledge and skills to navigate various online situations, especially on social media. This guide empowers parents to embrace their educational role in the digital space.

Hamda bin Demaithan, Director of Strategy and Performance Department, Digital Dubai, said: “This guide was designed using global best practices while taking into account the specific needs of our society. Its purpose is to help families keep their children safe while browsing the internet, social media platforms, and electronic games. The guide reflects Digital Dubai’s commitment to protecting young people and educating society at large on the proper methods and tools for navigating social media platforms.”

The director added: “With Dubai’s rapidly evolving digital lifestyle and the continuous emergence of new platforms and channels, it became essential to provide parents with a clear guide to support their children. We have ensured that this guide is relevant for 2024 and 2025, with plans to update it as technology continues to evolve.”