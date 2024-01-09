Do you get worked up when your phones pings? Does it rattle you when your phone rings. And when it dings, does it get you irritated, or makes you jumpy?

Then you could be facing what psychologists dub as “digital anxiety”. In this day and age it’s quite common. The usual culprit: tech overuse.

Digital addiction is not a recognised medical condition, but some experts believe that addiction to digital gear and media should be classified similarly to substance abuse disorders. As the debate rages on, average social media usage is now 2.5 hours per person per day globally. It’s the common fuel for anxiety that comes from digital overstimulation.

According to the Social Media Addiction report for 2024 by Search Logistics, over 210 million people worldwide suffer from some form of social media addiction. In the US alone experts estimate that about 10 per cent of social media users are addicted.

120 m number of people who suffer from social media addiction worldwide

The United Brain Association defines digital addiction as “harmful dependence on digital media and devices” such as smartphones, video games, and computers.

But fret not. There are ways to get a grip on this. Psychologists suggest strategies that can help reduce technology stress and anxiety.

What are the signs of tech anxiety?

Some of the signs include: overstimulation, sensory overload, a hampered ability to process or derive benefits from it. On more practical terms, it can manifest in the following:

Irritability,

Sleep difficulties,

Depression,

Anxiety

Elevated blood pressure

Higher stress levels,

Restlessness and trouble concentrating

Digital dementia

Anxiety can also manifest in many ways. Physically, you might notice sweaty palms, difficulty breathing or increased sweating.

Some people experience digestive issues or discomfort, while others may have less obvious signs, including their internal thoughts.

“Just think of all the digital deluge,” says Jim Kwik, a brain coach, podcaster, writer, and entrepreneur. He is the founder of online learning platform Kwik Learning and the author of "Limitless". “It feels like too much information but not enough time to go through it all. It’s like taking a sip of water and a fire hose.”

SENSORY OVERLOAD “Sensory overload” is when your senses are overwhelmed with too much information – all at once.



If you’re haunted by the relentless fear of missing out, or secretly covet the seemingly perfect lives displayed on social media feeds, or find yourself in a constant comparison game, especially with those flawless content creators – then it’s one sure sign.

What are the causes?

One common cause these days is excessive device usage, or more specifically, it's digital addiction. Psychologists say this can lead to mental challenges, especially in processing information.

Studies show that individuals who engage in prolonged screen time often experience symptoms associated with depression and anxiety, such as heightened levels of excessive worry.

Excessive digital device usage can also trigger a phenomenon known as “digital dementia” – when individuals are unable to detach from social media or their phones, even during meals or moments of downtime.

What is digital addiction?

According to the Child Mind Institute, digital addiction – a.k.a. Internet addiction – is not a clinical mental health diagnosis per se. Mental health professionals and the WHO report seeing an increasing number of teenagers who do exhibit a classic addictive pattern, where internet use has upended their lives and led to depression and even suicidality.

Some psychologists believe that addiction to electronic devices and media should be classified similarly to substance abuse disorders.

Phantom addiction?

Some health experts defiantly reject the notion of digital addiction, dismissing it as a phantom affliction, though US mental health centres (Florida, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, among others) have added it to their repertoire of in-patient treatment.

Enter the harrowing tale of Danny Reagan. At the tender age of 13, he manifested symptoms typically associated with drug addiction, according to a Reuters report.

In response to concerns expressed by professional group, the WHO has been conducting activities related to the public health implications of excessive use of the gadgets. Image Credit: Gulf News

His case involved agitation, secrecy, and a withdrawal from the world — classic signs of a downward spiral. No drugs were involved. Instead, the malevolent influence pulling the strings was none other than YouTube and video games.

It’s a grim confirmation from the medical fraternity of the chilling truth — Danny was ensnared in the clutches of electronic addiction.

Internet addiction test

Dr. Kimberly Young, creator of the Internet Addiction Test (IAT), conducted the initial study on internet addiction in 1996 and continues her research. While not officially classified, internet addiction is acknowledged by practitioners. Treatment centers, including those in Croatia, address addictive behaviour, yet global research in digital addiction treatment is lacking, as stated in the journal BMC Psychiatry.

INTERNET ADDICTION TEST IAT is a 20-item scale that measures the presence and severity of internet addiction.



This test was designed as a research and diagnostic tool, based on the criterion for pathological gambling diagnosis.



The IAT is a symptom-measuring tool for internet addiction.

The IAT measures the severity of self-reported compulsive use of the Internet for adults and adolescents. The IAT is designed to be administered to the experienced Internet user who utilises this technology on a frequent basis.

Critical issue

The Secretary-General of the UN reports that mental health is now a critical global issue. Technology anxiety seems to be the leading cause of this global phenomenon, and it’s important to recognize technology stress and find strategies to help address it.

The WHO has been conducting activities related to the public health implications of excessive use of the gadgets since 2014 in response to concerns expressed by professional groups.

The question then looms: Will the medical establishment acknowledge the sinister force gripping the minds of countless individuals, or will the dissenting whispers prevail, leaving the casualties of this silent war stranded in a sea of denial?

How to get a grip on digital anxiety?

Mental-health professionals such as David Creel PhD, a Cleveland Clinic psychologist, exercise physiologist and registered dietitian, gives the following advice:

#1. Practice self care

Your best asset is yourself, your health, your family. Eat healthy. Avoid smoking, alcohol. Avoid toxic people. Once you're clear on what's important in life, you can greatly improve their chances of success by reviewing work-life balance and committing to prioritising self-care in the same way you would do for work success.

#2. Set time limits

Consider restricting screen time to four hours or fewer outside of work, ensuring time for personal connections with friends and family after an eight-hour workday. Restrict screen time to four hours or less outside of work. Striking this balance promotes a healthier engagement with technology.

#3. Establish device-free zones

This can be for specific activities or areas in your home, like dinner time and bedrooms. This practice fosters periods free from personal technology, promoting connection and relaxation without the stress associated with constant device use.

#4. Practice mindfulness

Engage with the physical world and practice mindfulness to escape digital worries. Focus on each moment, be it savouring a meal or working out. Stay grounded in your body to avoid being overwhelmed by the digital information deluge.

#5. Cultivate healthy habits

Adding to Dr. Creel’s advice, Dr Tracy Asamoah, who writes for Goodrx, says that if you want to feel better, you’ll need to give yourself the time and fuel to do so.

#6. Exercise

Getting regular daily exercise lets you reconnect with your body and fight some of the symptoms of digital overstimulation. Healthy habits translate into improved mental and emotional wellness, not just physical well-being.

#7. Take an evening walk (preferrably without your phone)

Even taking a gentle evening walk is a good way to bring a more healthy mindset to your daily activities.

#8. Do a digital detox

Embrace a digital detox by minimising technology use, suspending social media and internet browsing post-work or during tech-free vacations. This break from stressors can effectively reduce associated anxiety.

#9. Sleep well

Get a good night’s sleep as often as you can. Setting the bedroom as a screen-free zone is a good plan for more than one reason. Blue light can disrupt your circadian rhythm, which may make it harder to fall asleep. Set aside your phone and turn off screens at least an hour before bedtime to help improve your sleep hygiene.

#10. Make time for family, friends

Social media posts are no substitute for time spent together doing something fun. Whether you enjoy crafts, sports or other group activities, make sure you keep social time on your calendar. Entertaining friends and instituting family nights are both ways to balance different social commitments and help avoid the isolation that can result from spending too much time online.

#11 Seek Support

Addressing anxiety, regardless of its source, is possible. Collaborating with support groups, mental health experts, and in certain cases, medications, can effectively alleviate symptoms stemming from overstimulation and technology-induced anxiety. Seek professional help and constructive approaches to manage concerns, ensuring a balanced mental well-being and daily improvement.

“To improve the chances of long-term success, individuals can carefully consider why they want to achieve a certain lifestyle goal, being as specific as possible," says David Creel PhD, who is a clinical psychologist, exercise physiologist and registered dietitian.