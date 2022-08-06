Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have launched a ‘Safe Homes’ campaign to urge the public to secure their houses and guard against crimes such as theft or vandalism.

The campaign, launched by the police’s Department of Media and Public Relations in cooperation with the Community Police Department, is in Arabic, English, Chinese, and Urdu. It coincides with the summer holidays when many residents travel abroad, and educates the public about the dangers of not securing homes from the risk of theft. Property owners are being advised to install surveillance cameras and keep valuables in safe places.

Protecting property

Brigadier Tariq Mohammad bin Saif, deputy director-general of Police Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said this campaign comes within the framework of the keenness of Ras Al Khaimah Police and the Ministry of Interior to enhance security and safety and protect the property of citizens and expats from the risk of being robbed.

Brig Bin Saif said the campaign is implemented annually in line with the efforts of the Ministry of Interior’s strategy to reduce serious crimes and protect society by involving them in the process of enhancing security and safety.

The campaign, which covers the entire emirate, is being implemented through the community police branches at the comprehensive police stations, in cooperation with the Department of Criminal and Investigation Department.

Brig Bin Saif called on members of the public, especially those wishing to travel overseas during summer, not to post anything on social media indicating that they are outside the home or outside the country, in order to preserve the security of their homes from being robbed by people who follow them through these electronic accounts.

‘Safe Home’ tips

• Install surveillance cameras at the entrances and exits of homes.

• Keep lights on in the absence of the residents of the house.

• Tightly closing doors and windows.

• Providing the windows with tight locks and an external net.

• Replacing the locks in the event of losing the keys.

• Valuables must be kept in a safe place, and avoid keeping them in one place.