Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested two European nationals for stealing expensive jewellery from a store in Dubai, within only 12 hours after receiving a report about the theft.
The arrest was made after Dubai Police’s Command and Control Centre received an emergency call, reporting jewellery theft from a shop’s display window. Police patrols were immediately dispatched to the scene. Policemen spoke to the shop owner, who confirmed the theft.
Dubai Police then reviewed CCTV footage that revealed the suspects committing the crime, with their faces hidden behind face masks, sunglasses and flat hats. Thorough investigations revealed that the suspects had entered a building under construction and disguised themselves before they committed the crime. They used some silent tools to break open the shop’s display window to steal the jewellery.
Dubai Police’s investigations also revealed that after committing the crime, the suspects entered a building under construction to change their attire and returned to their hotel, dumping their shoes and the props for disguise in a landfill for construction wastes.
Upon inspecting the suspects’ hotel room, Dubai Police recovered a torn piece of paper detailing the crime plot. They then pursued the suspects who had boarded a plane in an attempt to escape from the country.
Dubai Police arrested the suspects, recovered the stolen jewellery from one of their baggage and seized the tools used in the crime.