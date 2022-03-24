Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have arrested a group of suspects for stealing Dh460,000. The arrests came within 24 hours of the theft.
The suspects, who were of Asian origin, deceived and defrauded the victims to steal the amount, police said in a statement on Thursday. A specialised team from the Criminal Security Sector and Musaffah Police Station worked with Al Mirsad Department of Special Patrols to nab the suspects.
Police were able to locate and arrest the suspects despite lack of details about their identity.
Major General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of Criminal Security at Abu Dhabi Police, said the officials at Abu Dhabi Police use an integrated strategy to respond quickly to reports of crimes, fraud attempts and thefts. This is aided by latest technologies to support the police, he added.