Dubai: The Dubai Court of First Instance has sentenced a nanny to three months in jail for recording an inappropriate video clip of a baby and sending it to her boyfriend.
According to official records, the nanny used to film the three-year-old baby using her mobile phone and send the clips to her boyfriend via WhatsApp.
The mother of the child testified that she noticed the defendant sitting on the chair with her daughter after midnight.
The mother said saw a clip that showed her daughter with the nanny in a lewd scene.
She reported the incident to Al Barsha police station.
The nanny admitted to recording the baby and sending the clips to her boyfriend.
The court sentenced the defendant to three months in jail to be followed by deportation.
The verdict will be subject to appeal within 15 days.