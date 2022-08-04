1 of 6
Be part of the action when you visit Turtle Lagoon at Jumeriah Al Naseem. At select times you can join in the feeding of turtles.
Image Credit: Source: Jumeirah Al Naseem
Dibba Al Fujairah has Dadna beach, which is a perfect spot that has clear water and a serene atmosphere. Visitors can take in views of both the sea and the mountains at this location. Those who want to indulge in adventure can even make use of diving and rock climbing facilities.
Image Credit: SHUTTERSTOCK
Hang out at Mina Rashid, aka Port Rashid, home to restaurants, shops, cafés and sports venues - it’s got something the whole family will enjoy.
Image Credit: WAM
Love the water? Then head to Sharjah’s Shark Island. The azure waters are perfect for snorkeling, scuba diving and swimming.
Image Credit: Shuttershock
The Dubai Creek Harbour, also known as Khor Dubai, spans 14km and features not just beautiful views but also a place for lovely walks in the city, some great local restaurants, and things to do. There’s also the Dubai Creek Harbour, which is a massive district that’s a 10 minute drive from Downtown Dubai. Buildings there boast a spectacular view of the Dubai skyline. The creek also has some select art works, such as the World Flower Tree that was created by Choi Jeong Hwa as a symbol of the relationship between the man-made world and nature.
Image Credit: insta/Dubai Creek Harbour
Jaddaf walk in Dubai: Go here for those Insta-perfect shots.
Image Credit: Gafoor PV/Gulf News reader