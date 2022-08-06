1 of 19
As residents return to Dubai from their summer breaks, airfares to fly in from South Asia and European locations are going to burn quite a hole.
Budget tickets from Delhi to Dubai and Abu Dhabi for August–end or first week of September cost Dh900-Dh1,000. One-way fares to Abu Dhabi from Hyderabad, Kochi, Bengaluru, and Chennai starts from Dh1,300, whereas those from the same destinations to Dubai hover are at Dh1,600-Dh,1700 on a budget carrier. An Emirates ticket could go up to Dh1,900 on the same routes.
One-way in Economy from Manila to Dubai starts from Dh2,400 on Cebu Pacific and Philippines Airlines. An Emirates ticket on the same route starts from Dh4,800 and goes up to a Dh5,580.
Direct flights from Islamabad to Dubai would be in Dh1,200-Dh1,700 range. Those to Abu Dhabi start from Dh2,400. Pakistan's Air Blue is offering much cheaper rates. A direct flight from Islamabad to Abu Dhabi starts Dh935, whereas to Dubai costs Dh810.
A direct flight from London to Dubai for August 25 and September 5 period costs between Dh2,400 to Dh2,700. One-way fare from Paris or Frankfurt to Dubai hovers around Dh2,386-plus.
UAE-based travel agents say that August 25 to 31 to September 8 period will see a lot of incoming activity ahead of school commencement. “The Dubai route is currently on high demand because of schools reopening and people returning to work after their break,” said Godfrey Lopez of Uranus Travels. "Since demand is high, airfares will remain high until September 20."
“After this peak the airfares will drop for a brief period before it starts gaining momentum in October, ahead of FIFA World Cup and holiday travel season,” Lopez added.
With fares nearing Dh2,500 levels, UAE-based travel agents say that the travellers do have an option to make their way back to the UAE in less than half the price.
“Even if travellers take a budget airline to Dubai, it is going to cost them more compared to a direct flight to Abu Dhabi or Sharjah,” said Lopez.
Indian budget carrier Indigo charges up to Dh1,000 (one-way) from Mumbai to Dubai, whereas an Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flight from the same destination to Abu Dhabi costs between Dh700 and Dh800. Budget flights from Mumbai to Sharjah are at Dh850-Dh900 levels.
Lopez says since Abu Dhabi is a new market for Air Arabia, the airline is offering relatively cheaper airfares from all its destinations to the city. “Travellers can save Dh300 per head and for a family of four, that’s Dh1,200."
From Abu Dhabi, travellers can rent a car for Dh350-Dh400 and travel to Dubai or take a bus from Abu Dhabi bus terminal to Dubai for Dh50. Bus services from Abu Dhabi to Sharjah could cost between Dh75-Dh100.
Another way of enjoying the trip to the UAE is flying Business on non-direct flights to Abu Dhabi or Dubai. Yes, Business Class does have affordable options too.
A Business class ticket on SriLankan airline from Mumbai to Dubai via Colombo costs Dh2,300. And a Saudia flight for the same category from Mumbai to Dubai via Jeddah costs only Dh2,000, whereas, an Emirates' Business class direct flight for the same route starts from Dh3,000.
“Airlines are offering competitive prices for business class to entice passengers to choose business over economy,” said Lopez. He said that the Economy class on non-direct flight runs on a high demand, therefore, the price remain highly competitive.
An Economy class ticket with Gulf Air (via Bahrain), Kuwait Airways (via Kuwait), Oman Air (via Muscat) from Kochi, Bengaluru and Mumbai starts from Dh1,500 and up to Dh2,000. Flights from Delhi to Dubai on these non-direct carriers for the August 25 to September 5 period will cost Dh900-Dh1,200.
Booking agents urge travellers to take full advantage of this option before the prices starts to rise from October 15-20 period. “We are expecting a lot of passengers during October-November period,” said Lopez. “Usually due to weather conditions people start travelling to the UAE during the year-end. And now with FIFA, the prices are expected to be higher than the usual peak.”
Budget carriers like flydubai, Air Arabia have scheduled shuttle flights to Doha from Dubai ahead of Fifa. Travel agents suggest travellers to book their tickets now in case they are planning a trip to the UAE in November-December period.
To avoid the ‘FIFA fair’, travellers must book well in advance. This year, there are more than one reason to travel to the UAE.
