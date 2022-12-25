Dubai: The General Department of Correctional and Punitive Establishments at Dubai Police, in partnership with Al Masaood Automobiles, recently organised a automotive mechanics course for male inmates.
Brigadier Marwan Abdul Kareem Julfar, director of the Department, said the course came within the principle of community partnership to which Dubai Police adheres; as well as to provide inmates with needed skills and abilities that enable them to start afresh in the society and the job market after they serve their sentence.
Removing barriers
“Our programmes tackle various psychological and emotional problems and help remove the barriers of fear and hesitation that may haunt the inmates after their release. They also aim to make it easier for the inmates to reintegrate back into mainstream society,” he added.
Brig Julfar expressed the Department’s keenness on standing by inmates and assisting them by promoting their products, thus providing psychological and financial support for them and their families.
In addition to organising a number of skills-building courses and workshops, the Department also hosts social and sports events all year round and implements international best practices in the field of inmates’ rehabilitation programmes.