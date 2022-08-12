Dubai: In its endeavour to rehabilitate inmates and provide them with needed skills and abilities to start afresh after serving their time, the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments at Dubai Police educated, trained, and rehabilitated 946 inmates during the first half of 2022.
Major General Ali Al Shamali, director of the department, said the Department of Inmates Education and Training at the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions has four sections:
• Educational Programmes Section, which provides educational facilities, courses and materials to inmates wishing to complete their education at all stages and specialisations
• Religious Programmes Section, which focuses on spreading religious awareness through lectures, seminars, courses and workshops for memorising the Quran
• Sports Programmes Section, which organises sports activities and competitions throughout the year and provides inmates with annual TV subscriptions to all local, Arab and international tournaments and leagues
• Occupational Training Section, which helps inmates learn vocational and technical skills that could help them land jobs once released
Major Muhammad Abdullah Al Obaidly, director of Inmates Education and Training Department, said 946 inmates benefited from the department’s various educational and occupational programmes in the first half of this year. He added that the programmes featured photography workshops, 3D modelling courses, the English and Arabic arts festivals, computer courses, Arabic language courses, Reading Clubs, the Ramadan Sports Tournament, and many others.