Ajman: As part of the efforts of Ajman Police to support the smart transformation of services provided to inmates, Ajman Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishments, has launched a smart money transfer for inmates service through the Ministry of Interior’s app.
Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Mubarak Al Ghafli, director of the Establishments at Ajman Police, said launching the service came as part of the Ajman Police’s efforts to bring ease to the families of inmates and facilitate the process of transferring money to the establishment’s inmates.
Lt Col Al Ghafli added that the usual process of transferring money to inmates previously required the inmate’s relatives to go to the bank and deposit the money in his account, so it could be transferred to his or her account in the Establishment. The service required around 24 hours to deliver the money to the inmate.
Now, after transforming the process to a smart service, it shortened the completion time from 24 hours to only three minutes by using the mobile phone app.
Lt Col Al Ghafli said the service is available on the MOI app, and all that is required is to fill in the inmate’s data and unified number, agree to the terms and conditions of the service, and then complete the payment process via the credit card in a time not exceeding three minutes.