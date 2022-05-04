Ajman: The Ajman Police General Command has adopted electronic registration of ownership of vehicles belonging to government and semi-governmental departments and private companies.
The movement came as part of its continuous efforts to enhance customer satisfaction and is in line with the government’s drive to ensure smart transformation.
Colonel Sultan Khalifa Abu Muhair, Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, said Ajman Police had approved electronic ownership of vehicles in government, semi-government and private sectors starting from May 1, 2022. It excluded public transport companies (buses and trucks) that are required to carry the vehicle ownership card to cross borders and ports. The Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department will permanently stop printing ownership cards for these category of vehicles and customers can obtain ownership through the Federal Vehicle Gateway, EVG.ae, without the need to print the original ownership card.
Col Abu Muhair said this decision came as part of Ajman Police’s efforts to achieve the emirate’s vision of building a green economy, by reducing the percentage of printing vehicle ownership documents. This will save the cost of printing and reduce the fees for printing and delivering property ownership documents.