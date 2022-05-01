Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police fined 1,033 drivers for failing to wear their seat belts during 2021, said Lieutenant Colonel Dr Muhammad Abdullah Al Bahar, acting director of the force’s Traffic and Patrols Department.
“Failing to fasten the seat belt has been blamed for serious injuries and deaths of motorists of different nationalities and ages across the emirate,” he added.
The seat belt is a critical, life-saving component that significantly slows down body motion in a vehicle collision and reduces the forces exerted on the driver and passengers, Lt Col Dr Al Bahar said. The media and public relations department of Ras Al Khaimah Police has launched several campaigns to raise public awareness on the importance of fastening the seat belt. “Such awareness programmes have helped enlighten people on the issue,” he said.
Know the law
According to the amendments in the Federal Traffic Law No. 178, Article 51, every person in a car must wear a seat belt. “Should anyone in the vehicle fail to buckle up, a fine of Dh400 and four black points would be slapped on the driver,” the rule says.
Lt Col Dr Al Bahar stressed the necessity of children sitting in the seats assigned to them in the back seat of the vehicle, to ensure their safety from the danger of being pushed out of the vehicle in case of a traffic accident. He appealed to drivers and their companions to adhere to fastening the seat belt immediately upon boarding the vehicle and using safety tips before starting to drive, in order to preserve traffic safety and security for all.