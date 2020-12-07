Abu Dhabi: From the start of the new year, an automated system in Abu Dhabi will detect traffic violations, including the use of hand-held devices while driving and failure to fasten the seat belt.
The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA), representing the Department of Government Support — Abu Dhabi (DGS), has developed the new ‘VAST’ (Vehicular Attention and Safety Tracker) system in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police. Its aim is to reduce traffic incidents and boost safety, while also raising awareness about the importance of save driving practices.
The Abu Dhabi Police has set up a radar monitoring element to capture high-resolution images, via artificial intelligence cameras as part of the new system. This helps analyse images to rapidly detect seat belt and mobile phone violations. Violators will receive an SMS notification directing them to rectify their behaviour immediately.
“This cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Police comes as part of ADDA’s efforts to utilise accurate data analysis and benefit from the latest technologies to enable a digital government that is proactive, personalised, collaborative and secure,” said Mohamed Abdelhameed Al Askar, director general at the ADDA. “The traffic safety and road accident reduction model will significantly contribute to reducing accident and injury rates, thus enhancing traffic safety levels across the emirate,” he added.
Five phases
Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, director General at the Abu Dhabi Police, explained that the VAST system has been implemented in five phases, namely camera and edge devices, image review module, SMS notification, performance dashboard, and model retraining.
The data and modern technology team from ADDA worked closely with the relevant team from the Abu Dhabi Police to collect, track, analyse and process data to develop the system. “The Abu Dhabi Police is persistent in its efforts to promote safe driving practices and protect human lives by implementing traffic laws. The joint cooperation with the ADDA supports our vision to ensure that Abu Dhabi remains a safe and secure society,” Al Sharifi said.