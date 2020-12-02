1 of 49
The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi is one of the world's largest mosques and a massive architectural work of art that intentionally blends different Islamic architectural schools.
Image Credit: Donell Guimaran/Gulf News
The Sharjah Mosque is the largest in the emirate and is home to a large library that has many original Islamic works.
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
Gulf News reader Donell Gumiran captured this picture of camels traversing the deserts of Liwa in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Donell Gumiran/Gulf News reader
Fossil Dunes in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. "It’s incredible to arrive in this desert area and to see this natural scenery. Wind, sand, and time have been the primary elements to create these shapes," writes UAE expat Monica Falini.
Image Credit: Monica Falini/Gulf News reader
The Dubai Miracle Garden: Tourists adore the beauty of Emirates Airlines that is adorned with flowers.
Image Credit: Nabil Naz/Gulf News reader
The World's Biggest Natural Flower Garden, featuring over 50 million flowers and 250 million plants, and is located in the district of Dubailand, Dubai, UAE.
Image Credit: Taimur Khan/Gulf News reader
Dubai's Global Village combines cultures of 90 countries across the world in one place. It claims to be the world's largest tourism, leisure, shopping, and entertainment project. It is the region's first cultural, entertainment, family, and shopping destination.
Image Credit: Taimur Khan/Gulf News reader
UAE residents enjoy seeing different pavilions and cultures gathered in one place at the Global Village Dubai.
Image Credit: Nazli Mohammad Ali/Gulf News reader
Another magnificent view of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi shows the UAE as an oasis of security, peace, and tolerance in the world.
Image Credit: Gurudas Kadam/Gulf News reader
"The abandoned village in Sharjah is one of my favourite places in the UAE. It is an absolutely and eerily beautiful place that has the souls of the people who used to live in it decades ago. It has become very popular now with the UAE government developing easy access to it," said Gulf News reader Ghadir Shaar.
Image Credit: Ghadir Shaar/Gulf News reader
Watch the sunset from the Dubai Creek Harbour.
Image Credit: Vijay Kumar/Gulf News reader
Dubai Creek Harbour is the perfect spot to see Dubai's skyline.
Image Credit: Maricon Secretario/Gulf News reader
Sightseeing at Dubai Creek Harbour.
Image Credit: Vijay Kumar/Gulf News reader
Another picturesque moment at Dubai Creek Harbour.
Image Credit: Rhandz Baj/Gulf News reader
Hatta Dam, Dubai
Image Credit: Mohammad Alamgir/Gulf News reader
Travel and get close to nature at Hatta Village, Dubai.
Image Credit: Nabil Naz/Gulf News reader
An ancient fort located in the heart of the mountains, in Ras Al Khaimah, takes us back in time to how the Emiratis lived.
Image Credit: Nicholas Grobler (@nickgrobler_nz)/Gulf News reader
Gulf News reader Taimur Khan said: "I always love taking UAE visitors up to Jebel Jais as it gives a fantastic perspective of the Hajar Mountains, and the weather is a few degrees cooler on the top. The curving drive to the summit is my favorite."
Image Credit: Taimur Khan/Gulf News reader
Freedom at the top of Showkah Pools in Ras Al Khaimah.
Image Credit: Philippe Deray/Gulf News reader
The Shiekh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Faseeh Fawaz/Gulf News reader
A beautiful view of Al Rabi Mountains in Khorfakkan, Sharjah.
Image Credit: Faseeh Fawaz/Gulf News reader
The Khorfakkan Beach is a major tourist attraction. It has a thriving coral reef, which is a testament to the UAE government’s conservation efforts. Naturally, it has become a favourite spot for marine life enthusiasts.
Image Credit: Taimur Khan/Gulf News reader
The UAE flag near Abu Dhabi theatre, Heritage Village. A flag flying high symbolises honour and pride of the nation.
Image Credit: Jay Paraadero/Gulf News reader
The Louvre, Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Sanjay Mohanty/Gulf News reader
The outstanding beauty and sturdiness of the Burj Khalifa, captured in the night.
Image Credit: Alvin Jimenez/Gulf News reader
The soon to open Museum of The Future in Dubai is a must-visit tourist spot in the future.
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
The Dubai Frame is the place to be for tourists to see the modern Dubai on one side, while from the other side, visitors can also view older parts of the city.
Image Credit: Gurudas Kadam/Gulf News reader
The Tolerance Bridge over Dubai Canal reflects the UAE's regional and global model for tolerance
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
Beautiful dawn in Jumeirah, Al Maskan, Dubai
Image Credit: Philippe Deray/Gulf News reader
These structures at Bluewaters Island, Dubai, look like towers sending out messages into space.
Image Credit: Sanjay Mohanty/Gulf News reader
Morning beauty at Burj Khalifa Downtown in Dubai.
Image Credit: Philippe Deray/Gulf News reader
Colourful night at Dubai Water Canal.
Image Credit: Nabil Naz/Gulf News reader
Dubai's skyscrapers at night.
Image Credit: Bushra Habeeb/Gulf News reader
A beautiful view of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.
Image Credit: Biju Karthikeyan/Gulf News reader
A colourful view of Atlantis Hotel, The Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.
Image Credit: Bushra Habeeb/Gulf News reader
People enjoy walking along the Corniche with the beautiful view of the Abu Dhabi skyline.
Image Credit: Andrew Faye Semilla (@Drewbchlr)/Gulf News reader
One of my favourite spots in the UAE landscape, is the city of Abu Dhabi at night.
Image Credit: Faseeh Fawaz/Gulf News reader
Breathtaking early morning view at the JW Marriot Marquis Business Bay, Dubai.
Image Credit: Philippe Deray/Gulf News reader
Dubai Marina, engulfed in fog with the sun rising and casting warm light on the building.
Image Credit: Ghadir Shaar/Gulf News reader
Dubai Marina with the sunset in the background and the upcoming Ferris wheel, Ain Dubai (Dubai Eye).
Image Credit: Ghadir Shaar/Gulf News reader
Dubai's quintessential golden sunset view overlooking the Marina.
Image Credit: Nicholas Grobler (@nickgrobler_nz)/Gulf News reader
Beautiful sunset at Al Qudra Lake, Dubai.
Image Credit: Nabil Naz/Gulf News reader
Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary in Dubai represents an enclave of relative wilderness amidst traffic and sprawling urban infrastructure. Apart from other species, Ras Al Khor is also home to about 500 greater flamingos (Phoenicopterus roseus), which have become something of a mascot for Dubai's Wildlife protection program.
Image Credit: Taimur Khan/Gulf News reader
New attraction near the Burj Park, Dubai.
Image Credit: Aparna Sanghi/Gulf News reader
A relaxing view at the Al Wathba Lake, Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Abdul Feizi Syed Mohammed/Gulf News reader
Beautiful sunset at Kite Beach Dubai.
Image Credit: Vijay Gandhi/Gulf News reader
Feel the breeze on a Friday morning on the Kite Beach in Dubai.
Image Credit: Philippe Deray/Gulf News reader
A road trip on a stretch of long road between a desert in the UAE.
Image Credit: Ghadir Shaar/Gulf News reader
Many tourists enjoy visiting the Hatta Heritage Village to get to know the UAE's culture and traditions.
Image Credit: Nabil Naz/Gulf News reader