Ajman: UAE national Yousef Sultan Al Ajmani recently handed over a cheque for Dh100,000 to offer prison inmates in Ajman a new lease of life. Al Ajmani donated the money to pay for the flight tickets of prisoners who have completed their sentences to return home.
Brigadier General Khalid Mohammad Al Nuaimi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, received the cheque from Al Ajmani to buy flight tickets for the inmates. Brig Al Nuaimi said he appreciated the generous support from Al Ajmani for the humanitarian cause.
He added that the gesture helped the inmates to fly back to their home countries and reflected the UAE’s principles of compassion and care for the needy.
Al Ajmani appreciated Ajman Police’s efforts to help needy inmates and said such humanitarian services were in keeping with the policies of the emirate’s wise leadership.