Dubai: Emirati businessman Yaqoob Al Ali has donated Dh100,000 to release indebted inmates at Dubai Central Jail.
Major General Dr Mohammad Al Murr, Director of the General Department of Human Rights at Dubai Police, received Al Ali and commended his generous contribution that represents the true meaning of social solidarity and helping inmates start a new life.
“Al Ali’s donation will solve inmates’ financial and social problems. Dubai Police always cooperate with philanthropists and charities to help people in the UAE,” said Maj Gen Al Murr.
“The money can help settle prisoners’ financial dues and pay for their travel expenses after serving their jail terms.”