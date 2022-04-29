Dubai: Dubai Police have distributed Ramadan ration to families of inmates, an official said.
Major General Ali Al Shamali, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at Dubai Police, lauded the efforts of the Ministry of Interior and Faraj Fund for distributing Ramadan rations to the families of needy inmates.
“Dubai Police work with various institutions, charitable entities and philanthropists to support the rehabilitation programmes for inmates,” Maj. Gen. Al Shamali said in a statement.
Brigadier Hamad Khamis Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at the Ministry of Interior, said that distributing Ramadan rations to the families of inmates is meant to reduce their financial burden. “Our aim is to improve the quality of life by providing a decent life for the families of inmates and making then happy, especially during Ramadan,” he added.