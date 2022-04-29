Abu Dhabi: Motorists will enjoy free parking and toll-free roads in Abu Dhabi Emirate over the upcoming Eid break, the emirate’s transport sector regulator has announced.
In fact, the charge-free period to mark the occasion of Eid Al Fitr has already kicked off today (April 29), and it will continue until Friday, May 6. Mawaqif charges and Darb tolls will be reinstated again on Saturday, May 7, the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has said.
Respect for others
The ITC has therefore urged residents to be considerate of other road users during the charge-free period, and called upon them to adhere to residential parking regulations between 9pm and 8am every day. Motorists must also avoid parking in non-designated spots, and in a manner that blocks traffic flow.
Parking in Abu Dhabi will become paid once again at 8am on Saturday, May 7, whereas the Darb tolls will be collected on May 7 between the 8am — 10am and 5pm — 7pm peak hours
Public buses
Meanwhile, public bus services in the emirate will be available according to the regular schedule, but the number of regional bus services will be increased according to the volume of demand between Saturday, April 30 and Wednesday, May 4. In addition, the ITC will coordinate with operators from the private sector to increase the number of intercity bus services to meet the anticipated increase in demand.
Service centres
ITC Customers Happiness Centres will remain closed over the holiday, starting from Saturday, April 30 until Monday, May 9. Customers may however continue to apply for ITC services online, or by using the Darb and Darbi smartphone apps. Commuters can also contact the DMT’s unified Service Support Centre on 800850, or call for public taxis using the 600535353 hotline.