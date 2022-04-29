Dubai: To accommodate the heath-care needs of residents and visitors during the Eid Al Fitr holidays, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced the working hours for all DHA hospitals as well as the timings for DHA COVID-19 assessment and vaccination centres, DHA administration, primary health centres and medical fitness centres during the Eid holidays.

Timing of DHA hospitals:

Hospitals and health centres will work according to their shift timings and medical practitioners will be on call to ensure work continues as usual. The emergency departments of all DHA hospitals will be functional round the clock.

In terms of specialist outpatient clinics, Rashid, Latifa and Dubai Hospital outpatient services will be closed during the Eid holidays.

Hatta Hospital’s family medicine clinic will be open from 4pm-8.30pm on the first day of Eid and 8am-11pm, as well as 4pm-8.30pm, on the second and third days of Eid, respectively.

COVID-19 Vaccination Centres:

The Oud Metha vaccination centre will be open on May 5, from 8am-8pm; on May 6 and May 7, the centre will be open from 4pm to 8pm and on May 8, it will be open from 8am to 4pm.

Primary health-care centres

So far as primary health-care centres (PHCs) are concerned, the Nadd Al Hamar, Al Barsha and Airport Medical Centre will function round the clock on all days. All other DHA primary health-care centres will be closed during the Eid break.

The Al Lusaily Health Centre will be open from 7.30am-2.30pm on the second and third days of Eid.

Medical Fitness Centres:

All Medical Fitness Centres will be closed during the Eid break.

DHA’s specialised centres:

Most of DHA’s specialised centres will be closed during Eid Al Fitr. The Dubai Cord Blood and Research Centre will be open from May 2 to May 5, from 7.30am-2.30pm, and on May 6, from 7.30am-12 noon.

The Dubai Fertility Centre will be open from May 2 to May 4, from 10am-12 noon.

The Dubai Blood Donation Centre will be open from April 30 to May 1, from 9am-4pm; and from May to May 5, from 9am-4pm.