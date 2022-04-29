Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) has completed preparations for Eid Al Fitr. The civil inspection teams are all set to ensure an ideal atmosphere for residents and visitors in the emirate.
Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director-General of Sharjah Municipality, pointed out that food establishments and eateries witness a huge turnout during the festive days. Sharjah City Municipality teams have intensified inspection visits to these facilities in order to ensure they comply with food-safety norms to maintain public health and hygiene.
SCM has also intensified inspection visits to barbershops and beauty centres to ensure their compliance with public health and safety standards.
He added that SCM plays an important role in monitoring and curbing any negative behaviour in the city. He further said that inspection teams will take all necessary measures against roaming butchers. Municipality teams will also ensure that fireworks and firecrackers are neither sold nor used. All random markets that spring up in the city will be dismantled.