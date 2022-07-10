Ajman: Financially insolvent inmates of the Ajman Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishments received an assistance of Dh151,000, thanks to Good Samaritan Dr. Jamal Ahmed Ibrahim Al Sharqawi, who was honoured by the Ajman Police for his gesture.
Major General Sheikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, appreciated Dr. Jamal Al Sharqawi for his generous support to the inmates, praising his efforts and charity work to lessen the burden of inmates and their families. He also stressed that the contribution of community members, businessmen and prominent figures in such cases amounts to social empowerment and promotes the spirit of solidarity and cohesion in society.
Dr Al Sharqawi thanked Ajman Police for honouring him, and said Ajman Police is well-known for its humanitarian and charitable work. He said he was honoured to contribute to the long-term assistance of inmates, enabling them to have a second lease of life.