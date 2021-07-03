NAT RAK inmates’ artwork6-1625316418746
Hand-crafted items made by the inmates at Ras Al Khaimah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishment on display at Manar Mall. Image Credit: Supplied
Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishment has organised a two-week exhibition-cum-sale at Manar Mall of items made by inmates, to showcase their handicraft skill.

Brigadier Yaqoub Bu Laila, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishment, said the purpose of the exhibition was to support and encourage the inmates of the facility and help them hone their skills at handicraft. It will help them use their free time to practise their hobbies in the production and manufacture of products and handicraft. “The money received from selling the products is given to the inmates who made them, and part of it goes towards supporting their rehabilitation programmes and training,” he added.

The exhibition will be open daily from 10am to 10pm. It will provide citizens, residents and visitors an opportunity to purchase the products and get acquainted with the talent of the inmates, who are keen to make fruitful use of their time at the correctional facility.

Brigadier Yaqoub Bu Laila said the opening of the exhibition was part of the efforts of the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police to support and encourage the inmates of the facility and help them hone their skills at handicraft.. Image Credit: Supplied

Brigadier Bu Laila expressed his gratitude and appreciation towards the management of Manar Commercial Centre for their cooperation in organising this type of exhibitions regularly.

Details:

Exhibition will last for two weeks

Timing: From 10am to 10pm