Dubai: The Indian High School (IHS) held a weeklong convocation with seven dignitaries gracing the in-person ceremonies for graduating students of 2021.

Punit MK Vasu, CEO — The Indian High Group of Schools, said: “Unprecedented times call for extraordinary solutions. We propelled our way to make this convocation every tad bit epochal. A virtual ceremony, the easier and more obvious choice, would have taken away a lot from our students and their parents, many of who may never experience the grandeur of a graduation ceremony like IHS. So, we made requests, filed appeals and got approvals from the governing bodies to host small in-person gatherings to allow everyone to cherish this momentous event.”

For seven days — between June 22 to 30 — 80 students, along with their parents, members of IHS board of trustees and a special chief guest joined the celebrations.

Chief guest on June 22 (Day 1) was Dr. Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Minister in charge of Talent Attraction and Retention. He told the graduates: “Celebrate all the hard work you put into your education but also look to the future and think about how you will apply your skills, knowledge and experience to make a positive impact in the world.”

Dr. Omar Al Muthanna, CEO of the Social Regulatory and Licensing Agency for the Community Development Authority of Dubai, was the chief guest on June 23 (Day 2) while Dr. Ahmad Bin Hezeem graced the occasion on June 24 (Day 3)

Never forget your duty

On June 27 (Day 4), Indian Consul-General Dr Aman Puri led the convocation. He to the graduating students: “Never forget your duty, your Dharma. Your duty you have to your fellow beings, towards society, towards the world at large and towards the generations to come.”

British Consul General Simon Penney was the chief guest on June 28 (Day 5) while Hemandas Bhatia, IHS Board of Trustees secretary, and Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, deputy CEO of Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, were the special and chief guests respectively on June 29 (Day 6).