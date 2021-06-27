Dubai: Student enrolment in Dubai private schools rose 3.9 per cent since September 2020, when the new academic year began, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said on Sunday.
Enrolment increased by 10,000, according to KHDA’s latest report on private education in the emirate.
Most students back on campus
For the first time since schools reopened in September 2020, 52 per cent of students are learning face-to-face at school. Dr Abdulla Al Karam, director-general of KHDA, said: “Parents have always had the choice of distance or face-to-face learning for their children. It’s great to see that parents have placed their confidence and trust in schools and that the government’s safety protocols continue to be rigorously implemented. It’s also great that students are able to spend time with their friends and teachers in person every day.”
KHDA also revealed that as much as 97 per cent of eligible school staff have had at least one COVID-19 vaccination.
New nurseries
The latest figures include the number of early childhood centres (ECCs) in Dubai, students and their teachers. As of June 2021, there were more than 10,000 children attending 169 private ECCs in Dubai, also referred to as nurseries or early learning centres. Eight additional early childhood centres are expected to open by the end of this year.
* 10 new schools will open in the 2021-22 academic year
* 61% of courses offered by training institutes in Dubai focus on professional and management training
Dr Al Karam said: “The first five years of our lives form the foundation for the kind of adults we will become. High-quality early childhood education and care is crucial to creating a happy and healthy population, as well as a dynamic and future-focused Dubai. By gathering and sharing data on this sector, we hope to give it greater visibility and encourage even more growth. We’re grateful to all the centres we’ve worked with so far, and we look forward to deepening our relationship with them for the benefit of our youngest children and their families in Dubai.”