Dubai Dolphinarium, which spans 4,900 square metres, offer both UAE residents and visitors the chance to enjoy choreographed performances of dolphins and sea lions.
Above, Dolphins perform during a show.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Dubai Dolphinarium is home to several UAE's most unique indoor family entertainment and is now one of the most loved Dubai tourist attractions.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Dubai Dolphinarium gets up close and personal to graceful bottlenose dolphins and playful seals at the action-packed shows - The Dolphin & Seal Show.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News
Visitors arrive to attend the dolphin's show at the Dolphinarium in Dubai. Since re-opening its doors to the public last year, the Dolphinarium said it has intensified its cleaning protocol, follows strict guidelines and rules of social distancing stipulated by the authorities in Dubai and the UAE.
Image Credit: REUTERS
These interactive extravaganzas showcase the amazing animals' astounding skills.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Visitors watch in wonder as the dolphins and seals dance, sing, juggle, play ball, jump through hoops and even paint.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A seal performs during a show at the Dolphinarium in Dubai.
Image Credit: REUTERS
On selected afternoons, guests even have the opportunity to swim with the dolphins.
Image Credit: REUTERS
The entertainment lasts 45 minutes and stars the resident Black Sea bottlenose dolphins and northern fur seals.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News archives