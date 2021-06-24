1 of 29
Enthusiasts witness supermoon from Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre in Dubai.
A supermoon is a full moon or a new moon that approximately coincides with the closest distance that the Moon reaches to Earth in its elliptic orbit (less than 360,000 km), resulting in a larger-than-usual apparent size of the lunar disk as seen from Earth.
We have already had two supermoons this year.
The supermoon was visible on the night of June 24th, 2021, at 19:04 (UAE timing).
Scientifically, a supermoon can appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than a full moon when it is furthest away from the Earth.
An enthusiast taking pictures of the supermoon.
Hassan Al Hariri, CEO Dubai Astronomy Group, giving a lecture.
UAE’s strawberry moon is seen through the Atlantis the Palm
Supermoon, third in region and last for the year 2021 over Sharjah sky on Thursday evening.
