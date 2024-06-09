The Summit will take place under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the theme of ‘Designing the Future of Policing’.

The announcement was made during the press conference chaired by Major General Dr Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidly, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Pioneering, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the World Police Summit; Brigadier Dr Saleh Al Hamrani, Deputy Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering; and Lieutenant Colonel Dr Rashid Hamdan Al Ghafri, Director of the International Centre for Criminal Sciences and Secretary-General of the World Police Summit, along with other committee members, officers, and other personnel.

Keeping pace with change

Speaking about the development of the World Police Summit since its inception in 2022, Maj Gen Al Obaildy said: “The Summit has kept pace with rapid changes, reaching the fifth industrial revolution, accompanied by transformations in modern and evolving technological concepts such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, big data, robotics, and more.”

Brig Dr Al Hamrani said contemporary policing could not isolate itself from the rapid and complex changes facing other sectors, nor are traditional methods effective in addressing them.

“We believe that international cooperation and the exchange of best practices and expertise is the most effective way to keep pace with these unprecedented changes.”

Eight highlights

Brig Dr Al Hamrani mentioned that this year’s summit includes eight main highlights supporting the summit’s goals. These include a tech exhibition showcasing the latest supportive products, brainstorming sessions where international police leaders discuss urgent policing challenges, and a launchpad offering startups opportunities for accelerated growth in public safety.

Additionally, the event features a display centre for interactive presentations, specialised platforms for police and security officials to discuss current issues, an area for entrepreneurs to network and propel their businesses, summit awards celebrating excellence in policing, and a grand opening and dinner ceremony fostering dialogues and partnerships.

Key issues

Lt Col Dr Al Ghafri noted that over three years, the Summit has hosted over 15,000 visitors, 8,000 conference delegates, 200 speakers, more than 100 police chiefs, and 250 exhibiting companies from 44 countries.

He added that the Summit will bring together experts and specialists from related sectors to discuss key issues, including organised crime, cybercrime, money laundering, electronic fraud, drug trafficking, international cooperation, and best practices, as well as reviewing of successful experiences.

Emerging challenges

Lt Col Dr Al Ghafri further highlighted the need for readiness and preparedness to handle emerging challenges based on rapid technological changes, including security safety in the digital age, addressing technological gaps, using multidimensional data, artificial intelligence, automated systems, and more.