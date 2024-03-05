Dubai: The Drone Box, an AI-powered platform for launching security drones, will cover 50 per cent of Dubai’s urban areas by the middle of this year. This was announced on Tuesday, the opening day of the World Police Summit in Dubai.

The opening of the three-day Summit, being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was attened by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and police leaders, security experts and professionals from across the world.

In his opening address, Lt Gen Al Marri, mentioned Dubai Police’s recent launch of the Drone Box, which has reduced average emergency response time to one minute and 13 seconds, across a total of 2,679 incidents reported. Dubai Police is one of the world’s first police forces to deploy this system.

Floating police station

He also cited the floating Smart Police Station set to be launched soon as an example of the innovation fostered by the government’s vision. The first initiative of its kind, the floating station, located 10km off the coast of Dubai, will offer 46 main services in criminal and security fields in seven different languages. The facility is expected to serve more than 500,000 people by 2030.

He also affirmed Dubai Police’s commitment to enhancing the capabilities of its human resources, which he said is the main driver of excellence. He emphasised that ensuring the perfect balance between work and mental and physical wellbeing is vital to enhancing employee loyalty. He highlighted the story of a Dubai Police employee who was injured on the job while performing his national duty, and how Dubai Police took care of his psychological and physical rehabilitation.

International coordination

Being held under the theme ‘Uniting Global Police Forces for a Safer Tomorrow’, the Summit, hosted by Dubai Police at Dubai World Trade Centre, features the participation of more than 65 countries, over 170 speakers, more than 70 security leaders, and 130 exhibitors.