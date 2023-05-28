Dubai: The misuse of technology in latest criminal tactics will be a main topic tackled by top law enforcement officials from over 100 countries during the next World Police Summit in Dubai.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Police will host the Summit’s third edition at the Dubai World Trade Centre from March 5 to 7, 2024.

The three-day forum will convene over 100 global police leaders, more than 170 exhibitors, and speakers and experts from over 109 countries. With the goal of fostering knowledge exchange and sharing best practices, nearly 140 sessions are planned across the event.

Comprehensive vision

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said the World Police Summit, over the past two editions, has played a key role in guiding international law enforcement towards more organised, accurate, and professional frameworks for combating organised crime.

“It also has enabled police leaders, experts, and law enforcement agencies to gain a more comprehensive and integrated view of new policing trends and challenges in a rapidly changing world,” he added.

Citing the event as a crucial platform, Lt Gen Al Marri stated that the Summit serves as a vital source of security-related information, providing law enforcement agencies with the latest best practices, technologies, and developments to enhance their capabilities in tackling crimes that are rapidly changing due to globalisation and digitisation.

The police chief emphasised that the annual Summit, held under the aegis of the UAE’s Ministry of Interior, serves as a platform for security meetings between international police leaders and law enforcement agencies at the local, regional, and international levels.

“The Summit facilitates communication between governments and policymakers and provides an opportunity to discuss key priorities that shape the future of police agencies. Additionally, it aims to explore and research the latest solutions required to enhance public safety and security to confront potential threats such as transnational criminal syndicates and cross-border cybercrimes.”

International partnerships

Major General Dr Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidly, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs, said: “The Summit’s objective is to tackle the most critical worldwide challenges related to combating crime, as well as to examine methods of boosting security and advancing safety.”

Global security hub

Brigadier Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Department for Excellence and Pioneering, and Chairman of the World Police Summit Executive Committee, said the Summit has achieved a global presence and become a leading police platform where specialised security minds meet. It also serves as a global hub to discuss issues affecting community security, especially with its allocation of an international exhibition highlighting the most prominent digital and technological tools and artificial intelligence systems that support crime-fighting operations.

Al Mualla added: “Criminal methods are changing rapidly, influenced by the enormous evolution imposed by the communications revolution and information networks. This is in addition to the formidable power of artificial intelligence systems, making it difficult to maintain the privacy and security of personal and institutional information.”