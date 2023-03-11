Dubai: The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the General Department of Criminal Investigation and the General Department of Human Resources, has officially launched a Diploma in ‘Financial Crime Digital Transformation’, in cooperation with Rochester Institute of Technology of Dubai, to qualify participants in the field of combating financial crimes and hone their professional skills and capabilities.

This came on the sidelines of the second edition of the World Police Summit, which concluded at the Dubai World Trade Centre, after three days of sessions and workshops. Experts discussed the current challenges facing police forces and the latest technological advancements, strategies, and innovations across the law enforcement and security spectrum, as well as the leading global challenges facing the efforts to combat crime and maintain safety and security, with the attendance of more than 200 experts in police and law enforcement.

Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, said that crimes could take many forms and are constantly evolving, and criminals have become more skilled at carrying out criminal activities, especially those associated with technology.

“This requires effective responses grounded in continuing to develop the security and operational system in cooperation with partners and institutions from government and private sectors to unify efforts and attain our common objectives of enhancing the security of societies”, he continued.

“This diploma enhances the force’s efforts to combating emerging crimes and proactive preparation for any evolution of criminal tactics.”

Dr Major General Saleh Abdulla Murad, Director-General of Genera Department of Human Resources, said the Diploma comes within the framework of the force’s keenness to train and qualify human cadres and refine their expertise with advanced and up-to-date training programmes through establishing partnerships with most prestigious educational institutions in the world.

Upskilling cadres

Dr Yousef Al Assaf, President of Rochester Institute of Technology in Dubai, said: “We are honoured to be partner with Dubai Police in creating the future in the areas of advanced technology and foreseeing the future. The professional Diploma in the use of advanced technology and financial crime digital transformation, including money laundering, came to boost the Dubai Police’s efforts in future foresight, especially in terms of digital transformation in the security system and qualifying of human cadres in the field.”

Expert Dr Colonel Jumaa Ali Al Rahoumi, Director of the Anti-Money Laundering Crimes Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigations, confirmed that the diploma aims to qualify participants and raise their knowledge capabilities in the field of combating financial crimes.