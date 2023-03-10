Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

Question:

A questioner asks: I am an owner of a company. A month ago I discovered that one of the employees disclosed information to competing companies, which led to great damage to the company.

What is the appropriate action to take against this employee, and do I immediately inform the police, or do I investigate him and then inform the police? Please advise.

Answer:

To answer such question. I would advise the following:

You can do both of them on the same day: Start with the investigation, and then lodge a complaint against him with the police.