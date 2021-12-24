Fujairah: A green status on the UAE’s official Al Hosn app will be mandatory for all visitors and staff members who wish to enter local government departments and offices in Fujairah. From January 3, 2022, only fully vaccinated people with a green pass will be allowed in, as well as people who are exempted from the vaccination requirement and children under 16 years old, officials said on Thursday.
The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management team in Fujairah, in coordination with the Executive Council of the emirate, has approved the green pass system — which is aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19.
The move follows the recent decision by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority regarding the implementation of the green pass system in all federal entities.
Green pass holders will still need to undergo a PCR test every 14 days to ensure the effectiveness of the green status on Al Hosn app.
People excluded from vaccination will also be allowed to enter government departments if their status on Al Hosn app shows green. However, they must do a PCR test every seven days. This is in addition to children under 16 years, who are not required to undergo PCR tests.