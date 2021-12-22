Dubai: Dubai Healthcare City Authority, the governing body of the Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) Freezone, has launched ‘Masari’, a tailored employment training programme for Emiratis in support of the UAE’s goals to boost the Emirati workforce.
To give the Emirati recruits full ownership of their training and offer them a practical decision-making experience, the new trainees were invited to name the programme, and they agreed on ‘Masari’, which is the Arabic word for ‘My Pathway’. This reflects the programme’s strategic objectives of helping young Emirati professional build their career pathways and enable them to reach their full potential.
The programme offers three-month paid placements for Emirati fresh graduates, across core DHCA business functions and various departments, including business administration, finance, marketing and communications, information technology.
“Enablement and empowerment form the foundation of the work we do at Dubai Healthcare City, in line with the UAE National Agenda,” said Kawthar Kazim, vice-president, Business Support, DHCA.
‘Building their professional careers’
“Masari Programme will provide young trainees with valuable experience that will contribute to their future successes, by enabling them to harness their academic knowledge to build their professional careers. They will learn on the job directly from department heads, have their place in a team and will be compensated monthly to get a feel of what it is like in a fully functioning workplace environment. Our aim is that it will provide us with a pool of talent who we can be nurtured and developed to play important roles in the future long-term sustainable development of DHCC.”
In the initial phase of the programme, each three-month training pathway will see qualified trainees embarking on professional training from industry professionals. Each graduate who completes the DHCA training will receive a certification, which will help build their credentials for future employment applications.